Madhya Pradesh: Tractor-trolley turns turtle in Guna; 2 killed

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys were killed and one injured, when a tractor-trolley carrying sand overturned and trapped them in Guna district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place between Amrod and Simrod villages in the afternoon when three kids were sitting on the sand-laden tractor-trolley as it overturned and trapped them under it, an official said.

State panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who was travelling on that road, stopped at the scene and rushed the children to a hospital by engaging an ambulance, he said.

Ajay Oudia, (11), and Anil Lodha, (12), died, while the third child sustained injuries, the official said. Bodies of the two boys have been sent for post-mortem, he added.