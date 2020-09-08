Madhya Pradesh: Tracing Lord Ram's footprints to develop Ram Van Path Gaman marg, says Minister Usha Thakur

Indore: "The State government will develop the 'Shri Ram Van Path Gaman Marg’ (Lord Ram's journey in the forests during his exile), which will be passing through 7 districts in the state. The Detailed Project Report (DPR)

is ready and work will start it within the next six months," said State Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister, Usha Thakur, while talking exclusively to Free Press at the Free Press House on Sunday.

Thakur, who was the chief guest at the Teachers Day programme organised by Free Press, said the project will go a long way in boosting spiritual tourism in the state and would be a treat for all devotees of Lord Ram. A three-time MLA, whose vision is firmly rooted in Indian culture and tradition, said that had it not been for the Covid pandemic work in the project would already have started.



Plan to complete project along with Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya



Asked if the project will be completed along with the Shri RamTemple in Ayodhya, Thakur said, "I can’t commit right now because of the pandemic, but from our side, we will try and ensure that the project gets completed around the same time (as the Shri Ram temple). It will pass through 7 districts of the State



from Amarkantak to Chitrakoot. But, Chitrakoot will be a major attraction of the project because Prabhu Shri Rama spent 11.6 years in this region. The Centre will be giving financial help to the project. I have already visited Delhi and talked to concerned persons in this regard."