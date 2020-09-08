Madhya Pradesh: Tracing Lord Ram's footprints to develop Ram Van Path Gaman marg, says Minister Usha Thakur

Indore: "The State government will develop the 'Shri Ram Van Path Gaman Marg’ (Lord Ram's journey in the forests during his exile), which will be passing through 7 districts in the state. The Detailed Project Report (DPR)
is ready and work will start it within the next six months," said State Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister, Usha Thakur, while talking exclusively to Free Press at the Free Press House on Sunday.
Thakur, who was the chief guest at the Teachers Day programme organised by Free Press, said the project will go a long way in boosting spiritual tourism in the state and would be a treat for all devotees of Lord Ram. A three-time MLA, whose vision is firmly rooted in Indian culture and tradition, said that had it not been for the Covid pandemic work in the project would already have started.
Plan to complete project along with Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya
Asked if the project will be completed along with the Shri RamTemple in Ayodhya, Thakur said, "I can’t commit right now because of the pandemic, but from our side, we will try and ensure that the project gets completed around the same time (as the Shri Ram temple). It will pass through 7 districts of the State
from Amarkantak to Chitrakoot. But, Chitrakoot will be a major attraction of the project because Prabhu Shri Rama spent 11.6 years in this region. The Centre will be giving financial help to the project. I have already visited Delhi and talked to concerned persons in this regard."
Air taxi service mooted
Talking about steps being taken to promote tourism in the state, Thakur said that even during the tough times brought about by the pandemic, the department has been planning to boost tourism, especially rural and spiritual tourism because it is very important for the state's economy. Training people is already underway because tourism will get a huge boost after the pandemic subsides. "Homestay and rural tourism will be a big thing in future," Thakur said. She said that since the State has three National Parks and historic monuments like Mandu,Khajuraho, Sanchi, we will try to roll out air taxi service to connect these places to attract high-end tourists.
Working to include Mahakal, Omkareshwar, Datia in World Heritage Site
On the ongoing efforts to include Mandu in World Heritage Site, Thakur said that they are working in a comprehensive way so that Omkareshwar, Mahakal, Pitambara Shakti Peeth in Datia and the 10,000-year-old Shiva temple located in Janapao gets included in the United Nation's World Heritage Site. Similarly, the development of Study Centre on Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar is also going on.
Tribal Life Museum to be set up in Patalpani
Talking to the development of the tourism spots of Mhow, which is her assembly constituency, Thakur said our plan is to set-up a Tribal Life Museum in Patalpani close to the temple of Revolutionary Tantiya Mama Temple.
