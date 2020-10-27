Madhya Pradesh: Toor dal rates likely to come below Rs 100 per kg

Indore: The rising price of Toor dal which is consumed in large quantity in the region is likely to fall further as the government has extended the due date of import of the pulses. Currently, the prices of Toor dal has reached Rs 140 per kg. Now it’s likely to come under Rs 100 per kg.

The government's move of extending the due date of import is significant for the city as more 50 dal mills functioning in and around the city.

Also, Toor dal is the main dal consumed by the people. Owing to the shortage of the dal in the market the prices had risen to Rs 140 per kg. But in the expectation of extension of due

date of import, the prices dropped by Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg in the last 3 days.



Suresh Agrawal, National President of All India Dal Mills Association, who hails from the city, informed that Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) of Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued the notification of this regard.

Around 4 lakh MT of Toor is to be imported. For this, the deadline had been set by the DGFT to import pulses from the country to November 15, that is, pulse millers have been given only 32 days for import 4 lakh MT Toor, which was not possible for the dal millers and so the prices went up.



Agrawal said with the fresh extension of import date, the rate of Toor dal will fall further in the next 3 to 4 days by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg. Thus, the rate in retail market likely to down to under Rs 100 per kg.