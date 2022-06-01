Madhya Pradesh told to probe irregularities at Indore rehabilitation centre

Photo by Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has asked the principal secretary of MP’s social justice and disabled welfare department to probe a complaint pertaining to irregularities in the functioning of a rehabilitation centre for persons engaged in the act of begging in Indore.

While forwarding a copy of the complaint received from Indore-based Vivek Sinha, the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment said that a pilot project on comprehensive rehabilitation of the persons engaged in the act of begging was being implemented by Indore Municipal Corporation with financial support from the ministry.

The Union ministry asked the principal secretary to get the complaint inquired into and provide a copy of the ‘action-taken report’ to the ministry as soon as possible.