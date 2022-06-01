 
Madhya Pradesh told to probe irregularities at Indore rehabilitation centre

The Union ministry asked the principal secretary to get the complaint inquired into and provide a copy of the ‘action-taken report’ to the ministry as soon as possible.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has asked the principal secretary of MP’s social justice and disabled welfare department to probe a complaint pertaining to irregularities in the functioning of a rehabilitation centre for persons engaged in the act of begging in Indore.

While forwarding a copy of the complaint received from Indore-based Vivek Sinha, the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment said that a pilot project on comprehensive rehabilitation of the persons engaged in the act of begging was being implemented by Indore Municipal Corporation with financial support from the ministry.

