Madhya Pradesh: To keep every candidate happy, Jaora man put everyone’s hoarding on house

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body polls across the state, party candidates are leaving no stones unturned in seeking voters’ support. The voters too are trying their best to keep everyone happy, and Kailash Patidar, a resident of Rojana locality in Jaora of Ratlam district has come up with an idea to achieve this aim.

Patidar put hoardings of every candidate who is in the poll fray from Rojana gram panchayat polls at his house as it will help him to keep every candidate happy.

Patidar said during the elections, there are usually reports of mutual enmity, disputes and bitterness in relations in the village, but we are here to avoid this and this unique idea will help to avoid disputes as well as to keep everyone happy.

Patidar owns a multistoried house at the main square of the village near the bus stand intersection and every candidate contesting in every election and other events express their desire to put up their posters and hoardings on it so that passerbys can easily see them.

But, in such a situation, there is also a danger of inviting other candidates' ire. To avoid this, Patidar has put up hoardings of all the candidates at his house. He added that this time as many totals of six candidates are contesting for the sarpanch post and one for janpad member so he has put a total of seven hoardings of the same size at his house.

Photos and videos of his home are now going viral on social media as well and at the same time, Patidar succeeded in his mission to keep all the contesting candidates happy.