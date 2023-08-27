Madhya Pradesh: ‘Tirth Yatri Sewa Sadan, A Symbol Of BJP’s Corruption’ | Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Congress district committee president Bansilal Patidar described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state as corrupt.

Addressing a press conference here, he mentioned that the government built Tirth Yatri Sewa Sadan in Nalkheda to provide facilities for visitors, but the construction became a symbol of corruption.

The construction of Teerth Yatri Sewa Sadan, which cost lakhs of rupees, has not fulfilled its intended purpose and was marred by corruption.

The outer walls, made of red stone, show evidence of corruption as the stone layers start peeling off.

A large number of district Congress leaders were also present at the conference.

According to them, the Tirth Yatri Sewa Sadan, which was approved during the former Kamal Nath government, was not providing adequate facilities for passengers visiting Goddess Baglamukhi temple.

If the government do not take action to correct this, Congress will organise a mass movement against this corruption, they added.