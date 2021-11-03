Madhya Pradesh: Timings of Kochuveli train changed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The timing of Indore-Kochuveli-Indore Special train has been changed as per non-Monsoon time table from Tuesday.

According to an official information Train No. 09332 Indore-Kochuveli Special Express, which is operated every Tuesday, will depart from the city at 21.40 hrs from Tuesday.



It will reach Dewas (22.12/22.14), Ujjain (23.05/23.10), Nagda (00.05/00.07, Wednesday), Ratlam (00.45/00.50) and Dahod (02.14/02.16) will reach Kochu Valley at 15.00 hrs every Thursday. Similarly Train

No. 09331 Kochukveli-Indore Special Express will run from Kochurveli every Friday at 11.10 hrs with effect from next Thursday and reach Dahod (21.33/21.35 Saturday), Ratlam (23.20/23.25) and Nagda

(00.18/00.20, Sunday). It will reach to the city at 04.40 hrs on Sunday via Ujjain (01.20/01.25) and Dewas (02.01/02.03).



There is no change in the operating day, coach composition etc.,

except arrival/departure timings of this train. Railway has requested

to passengers to kindly note these changes in the time table. For

detailed information related to the operating timings, stoppages and

composition of special trains, passengers can visit

www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:38 AM IST