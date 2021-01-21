Madhya Pradesh: Timely reporting saves people from undergoing squint surgeries, says city ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh

Indore: Debugging myths about squint eyes, ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh said that squinting in eyes can often come and go, but if it says, it needs treatment. Addressing a seminar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society, Singh explained that it is often assumed that squinting is permanent condition and cannot be corrected.

“A squint, also called strabismus, is where the eyes point in different directions. It's particularly common in young children, but can occur at any age,” Singh said. He added that many people think that squint is a permanent condition and cannot be corrected. But the truth is that eyes can be straightened at any age.

How common is squint eye?

Dr Pranay Singh: ome squints are present all the time. Squints are common. They affect about 1 in 20 children, including babies. Most squints develop before the age of 3 years, although squints can develop in older children, or in adults.

Timely treatment can save from surgeries

Dr Pranay Singh: I went to Nairobi (Kenya) in December last month and saw about 60 patients with squint eye. Out of which, 59 were children and 1 person was older. In only 12 cases, surgery was necessary.

Rest could be treated, as they were reported in time. This timely reporting saves people from undergoing surgeries.

Dr Pranay Singh: Treatments and surgery for a squint

· Glasses – these can help if a squint is caused by a problem with your child's eyesight, such as long-sightedness.

· Eye exercises – exercises for the muscles that control eye movement may sometimes help the eyes work together better.

· Surgery – this involves moving the muscles that control eye movement so the eyes line up correctly. It may be recommended if glasses are not fully effective on their own. Read more about squint surgery.

· Injections into the eye muscles – these weaken the eye muscles, which can help the eyes line up better. But the effect usually lasts less than 3 months.

· If your child has a lazy eye as a result of their squint it may need to be treated first.

· Treatment for a lazy eye usually involves wearing a patch over the unaffected eye to help improve vision in the affected eye.