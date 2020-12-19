Madhya Pradesh: Timely humanitarian action of SP reunite woman with parents in Ratlam district

RATLAM: A 36-years-old married woman from Vadodara, reported to have mental ailments, was spotted at the Ratlam railway station on Friday morning. Suspecting a doubt, the district superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari immediately asked a female police officer to talk to her. Timely humanitarian action resulted in the safe return of the woman on Saturday as her parents came from Vadodara to take her back.
Social worker and a senior member of Manav Sewa Samiti Govind Kakani on Saturday informed that on Friday morning he received a phone call from the Women Police station officer Pinki Akash informing that a woman, who appeared to be mentally unstable, was found moving on the road. The woman said that she wanted to go to the USA. Since Kakani had earlier also came across such cases, his quick action proved helpful. He asked a police officer to bring her to the district hospital situated police chowki.
When she was brought to the district hospital situated police chowki, Kakani, and chowki in-charge Ashok Sharma tried to inquire about her whereabouts but every time she said that she wants to go to the USA and at what time flight will be available. She had no identity proof with her and constant efforts to find her details failed. Meanwhile, tricking the woman, Kakani made a random phone call just to convince her, making an inquiry about the USA flight. He told her that her flight arrangement has been made and now she will have to arrange for a passport and it will be better if her parents also reach. The woman convincingly agreed to make a call from the mobile of Kakani to her parents and this paved the way to find the details about her. Her father Hemant Soni received the mobile call and told Kakani that he was immediately leaving Vadodara to reach Ratlam.
Her father Hemant Soni informed that the woman's name is Arati and she was married five years back to an Indian residing in Australia but due to some mental problems, was sent back to India. Arti is a graduate and knows Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, and English language.
Earlier, the woman had made several attempts to leave the house but was brought back. This time she left the house at 3 am and they were searching for her. Her father Hemant Soni reached Ratlam by the road along with his wife Kalpana Soni, who took back their daughter.
Early this morning, Kakani received a phone call from Hemant Soni giving thanks to SP Tiwari and all others who came to help and support the safe return of the daughter.