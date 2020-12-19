Madhya Pradesh: Timely humanitarian action of SP reunite woman with parents in Ratlam district

When she was brought to the district hospital situated police chowki, Kakani, and chowki in-charge Ashok Sharma tried to inquire about her whereabouts but every time she said that she wants to go to the USA and at what time flight will be available. She had no identity proof with her and constant efforts to find her details failed. Meanwhile, tricking the woman, Kakani made a random phone call just to convince her, making an inquiry about the USA flight. He told her that her flight arrangement has been made and now she will have to arrange for a passport and it will be better if her parents also reach. The woman convincingly agreed to make a call from the mobile of Kakani to her parents and this paved the way to find the details about her. Her father Hemant Soni received the mobile call and told Kakani that he was immediately leaving Vadodara to reach Ratlam.

Her father Hemant Soni informed that the woman's name is Arati and she was married five years back to an Indian residing in Australia but due to some mental problems, was sent back to India. Arti is a graduate and knows Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, and English language.