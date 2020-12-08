Madhya Pradesh: Tigress mauls boy to death in Shahdol district

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a tigress at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday.

The big cat attacked the victim who had stepped outside to relieve himself in Bochro village, located next to the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, on Monday evening, Shahdol's chief conservator of forest P K Verma said.

The tigress had dragged the boy into the nearby forest by the time villagers raised an alarm, the official said.

A forest team looked for the boy in the forest and found his body about a kilometre from the house on Tuesday morning, he said.

The tigress was eventually tranquilised and trapped in a cage later in the day, the official said, adding that the animal will be kept in an enclosure at Bandhavgarh National Park in Umaria.