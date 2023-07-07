Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Is Back In Badgonda After 14 Days

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger is back. After 14 days of vanishing act, the elusive tiger’s movement was reported in Badgonda on Thursday. In fact, many people sighted the tiger in Social Forestry Department nursery. The big cat was last seen in the nursery on June 23.

Many people managed to shoot video of the tiger movement and soon these videos went viral on social media.

The nursery watchman had a narrow escape after coming face-to-face with the big cat. Later, the watchman informed the forest department. A team of forest department that reached the nursery found tiger pugmarks at several places.

According to reports, watchman Chhunilal said that a vehicle from Dewas forest department had reached the nursery in the evening to collect saplings. While the driver and others were loading saplings, they saw the tiger moving around freely and shot its video and informed the watchman. Chhunilal said, “After receiving information, I rushed to the spot. I found a pugmark and was analysing it when the tiger suddenly came in front of me. It started moving towards me at a leisurely pace. I was petrified and jumped into the vehicle of Dewas forest range along with others and drove towards the nursery office. After locking myself inside, I informed the forest department.”

Later, deputy ranger Rajesh Kumar along with forest personnel reached the spot. They sent labourers working in the nursery home. Mhow Ranger too reached the spot and ascertained tiger movement. The forest department later installed night vision trap cameras at different places in the nursery.

A cage was also put up in the nursery. A team of forest department too has reached the nursery. Talking to Free Press, forest range officer, Mhow, Vaibhav Upadhyay said, “We have installed night vision trap cameras at different places in the nursery to snap the tiger.”