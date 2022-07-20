Madhya Pradesh: Tiebreaker decides fate of four candidates in Mandu

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): Mandu municipal council witnessed an interesting contest in Ward No 1 and Ward No 15, where candidates from both BJP and Congress got an equal number of votes and winners were decided on the basis of a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, BJP won 11 out of 15 councillor posts, while the remaining four seats were won by Congress.

According to information, in Ward No 1, both Rajesh Thakur of BJP and Bablu Katija got 217 votes each, while in Ward No 15 Seetaram Girwal of Congress and Bilmar Gawad of BJP got 206 votes each. After this, chits were drawn by a girl child to break the tie and Rajesh Thakur of BJP and Seetaram Girwal of Congress emerged victorious.