Madhya Pradesh: TI Vaskale’s Last Rites Performed With Teary Eyes

Representative image

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nemawar police station in-charge Rajaram Vaskale’s body was consigned to flames at his ancestral Koydiya village in Barwani on Monday.

Vaskale had drowned while trying to fish out body of a boy from Jamner river in Dewas district on Sunday. According to officials, Vaskale jumped into the river to fish out the body but got tapped in strong currents and started drowning. After being rescued by divers he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital from where he was referred to Harda. However, doctors at Harda hospital declared him brought dead.

He was survived by wife and two kids, including a four-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter. A large number of local villagers, along with political and official dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Prem Singh Patel, former home minister Bala Bachchan, Barwani collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas, SP Puneet Gehlod, and police officers from Dewas, participated in the funeral procession.

Cabinet minister, former home minister, collector, and SP also carried his bier on their shoulders. The last rites were performed at Lohara Ghat on the bank of Narmada. Along with this, a guard of honour to was accorded to the late TI by firing in the air.

Dewas Additional SP Manjitsinh Javla praised his brave police officer and said that the officer laid down his life in the line of duty. He further said that the police force stood with the family in their hour of grief.

MP govt announces Rs 1 cr assistance to cop’s family

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Rajaram Vaskale. Earlier, speaking to reporters in Barwani on Sunday, the chief minister said, "The family of inspector Rajaram Vaskale will be given an assistance of Rs 1 crore and his last rites will be performed with state honours." State minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the funeral on behalf of the state government, he said. Vaskale belonged to Barwani district. He sacrificed his life while trying to fulfil his duties, Chouhan said.

