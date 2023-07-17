Madhya Pradesh: TI Baskale Who Drowned While Fishing Out Body From River Accorded Teary Farewell | FP Photo

Rajpur (Barwani): Rajaram Baskale, who was in-charge of Nemawar police station and drowned while trying to fish out the body of a boy from the Jamner River in Dewas district on Sunday, was consigned to holy flames at his ancestral village, Koydiya, in Barwani district.

According to an official, Baskale jumped into the river to fish out the body but was caught in strong water currents and started drowning. Divers took him out, and he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital. He was referred to Harda, where he was declared dead, the official added.

He is survived by his wife and two kids, including a four-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter.

A large number of local villagers, along with political and official dignitaries, including cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel, former home minister Bala Bachchan, Barwani collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas, SP Puneet Gehlod, and police officers from Dewas, participated in the funeral procession.

Ministers Shouldered His Bier

Cabinet minister, former home minister, collector, and SP shouldered his bier before the last rites of late Rajaram Baskale were performed at the Lohara Ghat on the bank of the Narmada River. Along with this, he was given a salute by the guard of honour.

During this, Dewas Additional SP Manjitsinh Javla praised his brave police officer and said that our officer was martyred while performing his duty. We have come to pay tribute to him, and in this hour of grief, we are standing with our brave officer's family.

MP Govt Announces ₹1 Cr Assistance To Family Of Cop

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced an assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of Rajaram Baskale.

Earlier, on Sunday speaking to reporters in Barwani, the chief minister said, "The family of inspector Rajaram Baskale will be given an assistance of ₹1 crore and his last rites will be performed with state honours."

State minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the funeral on behalf of the state government, he said. Baskale belonged to the Barwani district. He sacrificed his life while trying to fulfil his duties, Chouhan said.

