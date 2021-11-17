Madhya Pradesh: Three-year old leopard drowns

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year old leopard accidentally fell into a well and drowned in Gadbori village on Tuesday. The incident occurred late at night and no rescue operation could launched to save the big cat.

The incident came to the fore when villagers went to fetch water from the well early in the day and found the body of the leopard. Sarpanch Prabhu Singh Patel was informed who alerted the forest department. A team of forest department reached the spot. The dead body was fished out after emptying the water in well using a motor pump.

Forest area officer Santosh Chouhan said that a team of specialist doctors will conduct the post mortem of the dead leopard.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:07 PM IST