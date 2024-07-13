Madhya Pradesh: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped In Mhow; Minor Booked | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Badgonda police of Mhow tehsil have booked a minor boy for raping a three-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon. Mhow ASP Roopesh Dwivedi said that a three-year-old girl’s mother has filed a complaint about the rape of her daughter, on which Badgonda police have taken a youth into custody and an investigation is going on in the case. A police team had taken the girl to Mhow Civil Hospital, where a medical examination of the girl was done.

Based on that report, the case will be registered. Meanwhile, a suspect pointed by the girl has been taken into custody and he is being interrogated. The girl’s mother told media persons that at about 3 pm, her daughter who is less than three years old came crying to her and her neighbor and she noticed blood stains on her dress.

On this, they checked her from inside and found that her private part was bleeding. "On our complaint, the police took her to Mhow civil hospital where she was examined.

My daughter has told the name of the accused and police are taking action against him after taking him into custody," the mother added. “The families of both the youth and the girl inhabit the huts outside the village and they are construction workers and the accused is also a minor”, said Lokendra Singh Hirore, the police station in-charge.