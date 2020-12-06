Madhya Pradesh: Three villages deprived of drinking water, proper roads in Ratlam district

Alot: Daulat Ganj, Kheta Khedi and Gud Bheli, the three villages that come under Tal janpad panchayat in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district have no basic necessities like drinking water and proper roads. Most roads are dilapidated.
Worse, the local administration has become a mute spectator to their problems though villagers face inconvenience daily. The lack of basic facilities belies the tall claims made by state government for rural development.
To add to their troubles, the villagers have to battle against diseases that spread due to unhygienic conditions. The villagers complained about it to sarpanch, secretary and assistant secretary many times but they paid no heed.
Daulat Ganj village deputy sarpanch Prahlad Singh Chauhan said villagers had complained to district panchayat chief executive officer about the drinking water problem but it was not solved. “I also complained several times and made CEO aware of these problems but no action has been taken so far,” he added.
They further added that drinking water arrangements have completely collapsed in the village and people have to go far and wide to fetch drinking water. The drains of the village are blocked. Bane Singh, resident of Daulat Ganj village, said village panchayat assistant secretary Balu Singh Chauhan says there are no funds in panchayat’s account.
Daulat Ganj village panchayat secretary Ramchandra Gujrati said he is on leave and is not aware of the problems. When contacted, Balu Singh said problems of villagers will be solved as soon as possible.
