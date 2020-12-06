Madhya Pradesh: Three villages deprived of drinking water, proper roads in Ratlam district

Alot: Daulat Ganj, Kheta Khedi and Gud Bheli, the three villages that come under Tal janpad panchayat in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district have no basic necessities like drinking water and proper roads. Most roads are dilapidated.

Worse, the local administration has become a mute spectator to their problems though villagers face inconvenience daily. The lack of basic facilities belies the tall claims made by state government for rural development.

To add to their troubles, the villagers have to battle against diseases that spread due to unhygienic conditions. The villagers complained about it to sarpanch, secretary and assistant secretary many times but they paid no heed.