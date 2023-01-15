Madhya Pradesh: Three traders on way to cattle fair robbed of Rs 1.08 lakh in Sardarpur

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three traders on their way to a cattle fair were robbed of over 1.08 lakh in two separate incidents reported in villages of Sardarpur.

Two traders from Amjhera Sohail Khan and his uncle Ashraf Khan were heading to cattle fair when they were intercepted by a few unidentified miscreants on Bhopawar road. They snatched Rs 8,000 along with a mobile phone from the traders.

Sohail said they were on their way to buy cattle from the Sunday cattle market in Bichhiya Haat Bazar. Suddenly, two masked miscreants started pelting stones at them. Out of fear, Sohail ran away, leaving his bike and uncle. Ashraf Ashraf was beaten up brutally and he was robbed of Rs 8000.

Within minutes, these miscreants robbed another merchant named Shakeel Khan of one lakh near Rignod. He too was heading to haat on his motorcycle to buy cattle. Shakeel said, four to five bikers surrounded him and on tip of knife, they took away his money.

The three traders visited Sardarpur police station and lodged an FIR. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, said station in-charge Pradeep Khanna.