Madhya Pradesh: Three thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, Malhargarh police arrested 3 accused and recovered 12 two-wheelers worth Rs 15 lakhs on Tuesday.

Sajid Mev, a resident of Malhargarh, had lodged a complaint of bike theft on Monday.

An informer told police that two persons will turn up at the bus stand with a stolen bike. The police team apprehended the suspects and during interrogation they allegedly confessed of stealing 11 two-wheeler s(5 Royal Enfield Bullets, 4 bikes and two Activas) from Udaipur City and surrounding areas of Rajasthan. The accused revealed that Deepak Chouhan and Shubham Batniwal are their aides.

The accused have been booked and further probe is on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:32 AM IST