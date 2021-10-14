Madhya Pradesh: Three students accuse principal of corporal punishment

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three students from the private school here in Sardarpur tehsil lodged a police complaint against the principal of their school on Wednesday.

They alleged that they were beaten black and blue by their principal over their post on social media. Rajgarh police have booked the principal of New Talent Public School- Vijay Tomar on the complaint of Nimish, son of Satyanaraya Vyas, Prince, son of Sachin Bairagi and Mohib, son of Firoz Qureshi of class XII.

Rajgarh police said that the student shared congratulatory messages after the council elections in the school on October 11. Tomar became angry over these messages so he called the trio and thrashed them black and blue. Tomar asked them to leave the school.

I am busy in important work, says cop; parents allege cover up

Trio have sustained serious injuries and their medical examination was conducted. Students and their parents claimed that the principal Tomar has threatened the students and parents. After this incident, there students and parents are in panic. Sachin Bairagi, father of Prince demanded immediate action against Tomar. When contacted Rajgarh police station in-charge said that he is busy some important work. Parents claimed that police trying to save Tomar and cover-up the matter by putting political pressure on the parents.

