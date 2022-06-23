Madhya Pradesh: Three Sikligarhs arrested with arms

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Thursday arrested three listed Sikligarhs and seized five country-made revolvers and one partially-made pistol from their possession.

Sub-divisional officer (police) NS Rawat informed that police caught the trio from Umrati village, a place infamous for illegal arms manufacturing. Those who were arrested include, Narendra Singh Barnala, 27, Badal Sikligarh, 22, and Ragbir Singh Sikligarh, 32, all three residents of Umrati village.

Police recovered five country-made revolvers worth Rs 1.25 lakh, a one-piece semi-finished pistol worth Rs 10,000 and weapon-making material worth Rs 5,770. Trio was booked under Section 3,5.25(1)(A),25(1)(1b) (a) of Arms Act.

SDOP Rawat informed that they got a tip-off about illegal activities going on at Rajngaon forest area under Varla police station limit. Based on that, a police team raided the area and arrested the three of them with arms.