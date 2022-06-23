e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Three Sikligarhs arrested with arms

Sub-divisional officer (police) NS Rawat informed that police caught the trio from Umrati village, a place infamous for illegal arms manufacturing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Thursday arrested three listed Sikligarhs and seized five country-made revolvers and one partially-made pistol from their possession.

Sub-divisional officer (police) NS Rawat informed that police caught the trio from Umrati village, a place infamous for illegal arms manufacturing. Those who were arrested include, Narendra Singh Barnala, 27, Badal Sikligarh, 22, and Ragbir Singh Sikligarh, 32, all three residents of Umrati village.

Police recovered five country-made revolvers worth Rs 1.25 lakh, a one-piece semi-finished pistol worth Rs 10,000 and weapon-making material worth Rs 5,770. Trio was booked under Section 3,5.25(1)(A),25(1)(1b) (a) of Arms Act.

SDOP Rawat informed that they got a tip-off about illegal activities going on at Rajngaon forest area under Varla police station limit. Based on that, a police team raided the area and arrested the three of them with arms.

Read Also
Bhopal: Uma Bharti schools her party over celebrating Draupadi Murmu as 'tribal presidential...
article-image
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Three Sikligarhs arrested with arms

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ready to exit MVA if rebel MLAs come and discuss with CM, says Sanjay...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ready to exit MVA if rebel MLAs come and discuss with CM, says Sanjay...

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Ketaki Chitale released from Thane jail after she was granted bail

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Ketaki Chitale released from Thane jail after she was granted bail

Assam floods: PM Modi prays for safety and wellbeing of those affected, assures all possible support

Assam floods: PM Modi prays for safety and wellbeing of those affected, assures all possible support