Madhya Pradesh: Three shops sealed, 21 sent to jail in a drive against Covidiots in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: Under drive against Covidiots, police and revenue officials sealed three shops, sent 21 temporary jail and collected Rs 6,500 as spot fines on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare

said that the corona curfew violators made calls to their influential contacts to evade detention, to no avail.

He said that due to rise in cases and deaths even the influential lot are not meddling in the affairs of local administration.

Seventy-six corona patients are under treatment in Gandhwani and more cases are coming to fore every day.

On Wednesday 4 of a family tested positive. But people are not following lockdown norms. Locals continue to move out for reasons including visit to temples or to attend weddings, said tehsildar Sunil Karvare.

On April 20, 20 people tested positive in Gandhwani, prompting the panchayat to sanitise the area.