Madhya Pradesh: Three Patwaris Suspended Over Irregularities In Nalkheda

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Kailash Wankhede suspended three patwaris after large-scale irregularities in distribution of financial assistance was pointed out in the audit report.

In Nalkheda, large-scale financial irregularities were detected in distribution of financial assistance against national calamity in 2021-22.

State relief commissioner also took serious cognizance of the matter. The suspension was ordered by collector Wankhede, based on an inquiry report submitted by Susner SDM Kiran Varvede on June 9, 2023. Their action was in violation of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Conduct Rules (1965).

The three suspended patwaris are Pawan Kushwaha, Rahul Dhakad and Madanlal Suryawanshi. They have been attached to tehsil office Agar.

In the past too, Nalkheda tehsil revenue department had been in news for siding with encroachers.

Large-scale corruption was detected in land acquisition and distribution of relief amount under Kundaliya Dam Project being built on Kali Sindh (on Agar and Rajgarh district border). Many such cases regarding Kundaliya Dam project are pending with the courts.