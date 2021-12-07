Madhya Pradesh: Three of agriculture dept suspended, showcase notice given to two assistant directors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three employees of the agriculture department have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence towards their official duties. This action has been taken by additional collector Abhay Bedekar on the instructions of collector Manish Singh.

Among the employees who have been suspended are fertiliser seed insecticide inspector RS Tomar and S Izardar and assistant Ravikant Verma. Bedekar said that along with this, show cause notices have been slapped to two assistant directors Vijay Jat and Gopesh Pathak.

He said that these officers did not discharge their official duties well and were negligent in taking samples for testing of fertilisers. They were supposed to collect the samples from the fertilizer centres, but they have taken samples directly by going to the railway rake, which is an unfair process.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of the three employees will be the District Election Office.

