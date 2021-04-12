Madhya Pradesh: Three killed in car-truck collision near Ratlam

RATLAM: Three persons died on the spot when a car, in which they were travelling, collided head on with a truck coming from Ratlam side on Ratlam-Badnawar road on Monday.

Investigating officer K S Yadav of Bilpank police station said that the accident occurred around 3 pm near Ambodia Fanta under Bilpank police station. He said that deceased, included two men and a women.

Identity of the deceased was being ascertained. One of the deceased primarily appeared to be forest department official probably posted in Dewas district but it was yet to be confirmed.

Yadav said that a crane had to be summoned from nearby toll plaza to retrieve bodies from the car. Truck driver was absconding and a search was underway to nab them.