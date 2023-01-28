Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured seriously in road accident in Barwani

Accident | Representative Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four others were seriously injured after a rashly driven truck hit a pick-up truck from the rear. The accident took place on the Agra – Bombay National Highway No 3 near Thikri village in Barwani district on the intervening night of Thursday – Friday. Those who were killed have been identified as Sunil, 35, son of Govind, a resident of Upla Palsud, Vijay, 32, son of Shankar, a resident of Danod and Rajesh, 25, son of Babulal, a resident of Rampura Pansemal village. Sunil died on the spot, while two others died while undergoing treatment. Some eyewitnesses say that the accident was so gruesome that after the collision, the remains of the bodies were scattered on the road. Because of this, people had to face difficulties even in rescue work.

Those who are undergoing treatment informed that they were returning home after setting up shop at the Patalpani fair. There were nine people in the loading vehicle at the time of the accident. Suresh, who was driving the vehicle said that he felt a jerk probably due to less quantity of fuel and the loading vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The passengers got down and were in the process of pushing the vehicle from the middle of the road to one side when the unidentified truck hit them from the rear and sped on. Everything happened so fast that none of the passengers remembers anything of significance about the vehicle that rammed into them.

