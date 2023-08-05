Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed As Tractor Turns Turtle In Alot

MP: Transport Business Man Found Dead At Passenger’s Waiting Room In Satna, Police Suspect Murder, Family Demands Arrest Of Accused | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a woman and a minor were killed after a tractor in which they were travelling overturned, Barkheda police said.

The incident was reported near Gadda village which falls under Barkheda police station limit at 4.45 pm on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Shyam Singh, 40, son of Dulhe Singh, his wife Babubai, 35, and their five-year-old nephew Tufan, son of Danu Singh.

At the time of the incident, the trio was heading towards its house from the farm. After getting information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem after preparing a panchnama.

