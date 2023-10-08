 Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In Barwani
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and five others injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling on fell into a nullah in Barwani district on Sunday, an official said, attributing the accident to sudden emergence of bovine animals on the road.

Seven of the victims were going to work in a cotton field when the vehicle met with the accident on Kapadia Khedi Road, about 45 km from the district headquarters.

The police identified the deceased as Amit Patidar, Anil Singh and Sajan. The injured labourers have been admitted to the district hospital, inspector Vikram Singh Bamnia of Thikri police station told reporters.

The driver of the tractor-trolley was negotiating a turn when one or two bovine animals suddenly came onto the road.As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off and fell into a nullah, he said.

Three persons were killed on the spot and five were injured. Seven of the eight victims were labourers who were going to pluck cotton, the official said.

