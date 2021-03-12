Madhya Pradesh: Three held for trafficking two women to Rajasthan

Three people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in two separate trafficking cases for allegedly luring two people to Rajasthan by promising them good jobs, police said on Friday.

Accused Anil Burman and Jyoti Burman from Panna and Santoshi Bairagi from Balaghat were held after a woman complained on Thursday that she had been sold for Rs 2.80 lakh to one Jamna Shankar in Rajasthan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gopal Khandel said.

The woman told Madan Mahal police that Shankar made her do all the household work and raped her repeatedly, he said.

Meanwhile, Gwarighat police were also probing a complaint by a woman that her 23-year-old granddaughter was missing, another official said.

"It was found that one Santoshi Bairagi had sent her to a man in Bundi in Rajasthan," he said.

The police are on the look out for Jamna Shankar and the accused from Bundi, he added.