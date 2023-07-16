Madhya Pradesh: Three Held For Hitting Police Vehicle During Checking | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Tal police have arrested three people for hitting a police vehicle and Tal station in-charge with a speeding pick-up van during vehicle checking, resulting in severe injury on his head. Police have also seized the pick-up van from them.

As per reports, Tal station in-charge Nagesh Yadav was critically injured after being hit by a speeding pick-up vehicle driven by the accused, who refused to stop for a check on July 5.

After hitting the police vehicle, they fled away from the spot and headed towards agricultural fields via Nagda Road, Kishangarh. Yadav received 8 stitches on his head and is undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered with Tal police station for obstructing government work. A special team was formed to nab the accused by SP Sidharth Bahuguna.

Local sources were activated and CCTV footages of the area were scanned. Acting on a tip-off, the police held three persons near Agar. During checking of the vehicle, the police rescued 10 bovines being smuggled to Dhulia, Maharashtra in the pick-up vehicle.

Three persons have been apprehended, Azam, Salman of Ujjain and Gokul Singh of Agar. They failed to produce documents pertaining to the transportation of cows. They were produced before Alot court and sent to police remand. Further investigation is underway.

