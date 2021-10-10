Madhya Pradesh: Three die, two sustain injuries as car rams culvert

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Three SBI employees were killed and two injured when the car, in which they were travelling, rammed a culvert near Jam Gate on Mhow - Mandleshwar road on Friday. All five of them were on their way from Mandleshwar to Indore.

On receiving information, town Inspector Santosh Kaithwas said that police rushed to the spot and found a Hyundai Creta car with Indore registration (MP09CS7522) damaged around 3kms before Bagdar village.

While Vipin, 25, of Patiala in Punjab and Akshit, 26, of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh died on the spot, Suraj, 26, of Bhattian in Rajasthan died in Indore. They were posted in Maheshwar, Karhi and Kasarad respectively. The other two seriously injured occupants were rushed to Indore in ambulances. One of them was identified as Suresh Buddhist, 35, of Rajasthan, while the identity of another was yet to be ascertained.

Police said that while on their way to Mandleshwar, car driver failed to notice the culvert and rammed it. People passing by informed dial 100 and Mandleshwar police station.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:08 AM IST