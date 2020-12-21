Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

By FP News Service

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death
Photo: Twitter

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said.

Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.

"As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23," a state government official said.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added.

Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in