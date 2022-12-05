Madhya Pradesh: Three-day sports meet concludes at Podar International School

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students displayed their talent at a three-day sports event at Podar International School.

District sports officer Arvind Joshi was the chief guest, and head of District Basketball Association Ritu Joshi was the special guest. The students participated in a torch run. The torch was handed over to the chief guest. He announced the start of the event by lighting a huge torch. At the beginning of the event, students from classes nursery to V participated in dumbbell PT and pom-pom PT.

The importance of a healthy body and sports was shown through aerobics by the girl students of the higher classes. Under the guidance of school music teacher Rohit Marmat, his team mesmerised the audience with a musical presentation. Various types of races were held at the event. Students and parents displayed their mettle in the tug-of-war competition.

The winners were encouraged and honoured with certificates and medals. Ingush House was awarded a special trophy. Aqua House was declared the winner of this year for best performance in all the activities organised in the school.

