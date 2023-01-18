Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Narmada Sahitya Manthan in Dhar from January 22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day second edition of “Narmada Sahitya Manthan” will begin in Dhar from January 22, 2023. The manthan is being observed as ‘Bhojparv’ wherein over 15 prominent writers, bloggers, thinkers and historians will address various sessions.

The Narmada Sahitya Manthan is of eminence and is a prestigious literature festival. The first edition was held at Maheshwar, the then capital of Maa Ahilyabai Holkar.

Dr Mukesh Mode, Coordinator of the Manthan and head of Vishwa Sanwad Kendra Dinesh Gupta informed the media here on Tuesday about the manthan. They also released a poster. They said the objective (of Narmada Sahitya Manthan) was to bring writers on one platform and act as a bridge between present and future generations, hence a large number of writers, columnists and journalism students will be present.

A day before the Manthan begins, an exhibition will be inaugurated in the presence of eminent persons of Dhar and the programme will start at 9am at the auditorium of Dhar Government College.

After the inaugural session, the sessions will get rolling and thereafter cultural programmes and theatrical performances will be organised during the night. There will also be an expression platform at the venue for the participants to showcase their talent.

Complete information about the programme, information about accessible routes to reach Dhar etc are available on the website

narmadasahityamanthan.in

Live telecast on social media

Live telecast of all the sessions of Narmada Sahitya Manthan will be available on Facebook page and YouTube channel of Narmada Sahitya Manthan and Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa.

Prominent speakers

Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh; chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Harsh Chauhan; Rajeev Ranjan Prasad author of novel like Amcho Bastar; Dr Kusumlata Kedia, Swami Suryadev, Dharamveer Sharma, former regional director of the Archaeological Survey of India; eminent writer Prashant Pol, Prafulla Ketkar, editor of The Organizer; Constitution expert DK Dubey; vice-chancellor of Sanchi University, Dr Neerja Gupta; Sangeet Verma, Balmukund, educationist Bhagwati Prakash; and Dr Vikas Dave, director of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi will speak on the occasion.

