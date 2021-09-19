Madhya Pradesh: Three cases of dengue in Mhow rural areas

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Dengue has started spreading in the rural areas of Mhow and cases also being reported in Pithampur. According to Mhow govt hospital in-charge Dr HR Verma 11 samples from Mhow were sent for testing out of which 3 of them came positive, out of these three cases one is from the town and the other two were from the rural area.

The samples from the private labs are being sent directly to Indore MGM for testing. Dr Vivek Dbey of Mhow said that the number of dengue patients in Mhow are increasing but due to the lack of coordination between the private labs and the health department the correct numbers of cases in Mhow are not coming to light.

The private labs send their reports to Indore from where they get forwarded to the health department and by that time 4 to 5 days are passed after which the health dept send their malaria team to spray medicines. Dubey further added that the test for dengue is quite expensive ranging around Rs 1500 to 2500 and the government should also fix a charge for the dengue test as they did for the Covid test.

The lack of medicines being sprayed and increasing number of mosquitoes is a big reason for the increase in dengue cases in Mhow and the Cantonment Board should do something about it.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:30 AM IST