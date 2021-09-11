Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for trying to abduct three minors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three youths for allegedly trying to abduct three minors in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. The accused told the police that they are employees of a finance company and they came to seize a scooter financed by their company, and tried to take the minors with them due to some confusion.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that a case under various sections including abduction has been registered against three persons named Rohit, Mohit and Siddharth on the complaint of two minors and the accused were arrested on Friday.

The complainant informed the police that they along with a friend were going somewhere on a scooter when the accused stopped them in Gumashta Nagar area. The accused were riding two-wheelers and they threatened the minorsand forced the minors to accompany them. One of the minors managed to flee from there while two of them cried for help. The people of the area came to their rescue and didn't allow the accused to take the two minors with them. They also informed the police who registered a case against the accused and arrested them.

The accused allegedly told the police that they are employed in a finance company in the city and they were sent to seize a scooter that was financed by their company as the owner had defaulted on paying the instalment of the scooter. They spotted the minor boys on the scooter and were trying to take them to their office.

Police said that the accused had to seize another scooter similar to the complainant’s scooter. The accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:03 AM IST