Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for stealing cameras worth Rs 10L on pretext of photoshoot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three persons from Bhopal for stealing cameras worth Rs 10 lakh in Chhoti Gwaltoli area in the city on Friday. The accused had contacted the complainant saying that they wanted to hire his cameras for a photoshoot, but instead of paying they ran away with it.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Savita Choudhary said that Siddharth Dhangar, a resident of Bhikangaon (Khargone) had lodged a complaint he provides the cameras for the photoshoot and other events on rent. A person named Aniket, who is a photographer from Bhopal, contacted Siddharth to take his cameras on rent. The accused had told that he is taking the cameras for a photoshoot in Indore.

According to TI Choudhary, on September 22, Siddharth’s employee Shailendra Dhangar reached the city where he met Aniket and Sourabh in a lodge near Sarwate Bus Stand. As per the plan, Sourabh took Shailendra for dinner in a hotel in the area and accused Aniket was in the lodge. The third accused Vikram in the case had not come to Indore and had remained in Bhopal.

After getting a chance, Aniket stole the cameras from Shailendra’s bag and he fled from there. He later made a phone call to Sourabh. After that Sourabh managed to flee from the hotel leaving Shailendra there. Shailendra reached the lodge when he found his cameras and the accused missing. He later informed the owner Siddharth Dhangar. After that Siddharth reached Chhoti Gwaltoli police station and lodged a complaint.

How police caught the accused

It was a tough case for the police as the complainant could not give much information about the accused. The police started gathering information about the accused and they reached the hotel where one of the accused and Siddharth’s employee Shailendra had their dinner. Police came to know that the accused had made payment through an e-wallet. After gathering details about the e-payment, the police arrested accused Saurabh. Later, Vikram was arrested by the police from Bhopal. When Aniket came to know that the police had arrested two of his accomplices, he tried to leave Bhopal but the police arrested him from the railway station there.

According to the police, the accused had gone to Goa on September 24 where they did a photo shoot of a couple and returned to Bhopal on September 26. As per the plan, Aniket was missing from his place since September 13 and his parents had lodged a missing complaint with Ganjbasoda police. Saurabh and Vikram are from Bhopal while Aniket is from Ganjbasoda in Vidisha district.

Police said all the three accused are photographers, but they did not have proper cameras and other equipment to do photoshoots. They thought that if they stole the cameras, they would have a proper set-up and not depend on others.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:36 AM IST