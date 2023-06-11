Madhya Pradesh: Thousands Of Seed Balls Being Prepared For Hillside Plantation Before Rain In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seed balls are like stones that are getting prepared for plantation in Ward No 2 of Nepanagar tehsil in Burhanpur district. Its plantation will commence before rain. With the help of two organisations, Srishti Seva Sankalp Samiti, Jai Mahakal Mitra Mandal and common people, they are getting prepared. Through the method of trekking and scattering, sowing of seed balls in the hills of Beed Colony, Bhavani Nagar will be done, allowing the seeds to flourish into magnificent trees.

The effort for environmental protection was made last year as well, when more than 10k seed balls were thrown on the hill. This is a new way of implementing environmental protection initiatives.

In Nepanagar, the youth have teamed up with an organisation to adopt an innovative measure for the conservation of environment. Srishti Seva Sankalp Sanstha will commence the production of seed balls every Sunday at Prabha Park, Nepanagar.

The rain sprouts seeds present inside the soil ball and gradually the seeds become plants with the help of nature. Ashish Soni said that plantation is usually done, but we are not able to protect it, that's why the idea came to my mind to make a seed ball and throw it on the hills for the trees to grow.