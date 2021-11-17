e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Those who spread rumours to spoil communal harmony won’t be spared’

SP announcement came a day after two persons posted derogatory posts on their social accounts.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha made it clear that anyone disturbs communal harmony in the town by spreading rumours will not be spared.

SP announcement came a day after two persons posted derogatory posts on their social accounts. Following a complaint duo Vaibhav alias Gondiya Patil and Nikhil Shrivas, both residents of Mill Chawl were booked under Section 295 (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings or any class) of Indian Penal Code.

Unidentified persons attempted to disturb communal harmony at Gulabganj – Milchawl area late on Monday, but police foiled their attempts. SP Lodha also visited the locality.

Police said some elements raised controversial slogans to escalate the tension, but the police force rushed to the spot and disbursed them.

Lalbagh Police has registered a case of sections 144,147,148, 149,153,427 of IPC against 25-30 unidentified persons. Three accused have been arrested in the case.

SP has ordered the officers of all police stations in Burhanpur to prepare a list of communal goondas. If such mischievous elements either make an attempt or spoil communal harmony in the town, actions including razing their encroachments will be carried out.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:11 PM IST
