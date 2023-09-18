 Madhya Pradesh: Thikri Submerges
Madhya Pradesh: Thikri Submerges

The city now finds itself submerged in heavy rainwater, leading to several setbacks for its residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Thikri Submerges | FP Photo

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): Thikri experienced consistent rainfall throughout Friday, continuing into the night and persisting through Saturday morning.

The city now finds itself submerged in heavy rainwater, leading to several setbacks for its residents. The ongoing deluge has inundated fields, resulting in significant crop damage, and local businesses have not been spared from the economic impact.

Traders also faced challenges reaching their shops due to clogged roads. Adding to the woes, the city's power supply has been disrupted, primarily due to a lack of new construction on both the Chowpatty and Julvaniya sides and the Dhamnod sides.

Rainwater has accumulated on the roads, causing substantial damage to infrastructure worth lakhs of rupees. Residents have expressed frustration with the Municipal Council's inadequate response to the crisis.

They are demanding swift action from the government to construct drains on both sides of Chowpatty and along the river side of the High Secondary School.

Furthermore, Thikri Chowpatty has witnessed extensive flooding, prompting calls for the construction of cross drains to mitigate the ongoing waterlogging issue.

article-image
