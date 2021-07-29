Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with 222 LPG cylinders in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves made off with 222 filled LPG cylinders worth Rs 5,00,000 from a godown in Tapobhoomi area near Indore Road at 2am on Thursday.

When an employee of Shakti Gas Agency reached there, he saw the lock of the godown broken. He informed the Nanakheda police about it.

The owner of the gas agency Parmanand Singh said that some unknown thieves had stolen 222 filled HP gas cylinders from his godown.

The cylinders are worth Rs 5,00,000, he said, adding that he had complained to the police about it.

Police station in charge OP Ahir said that they had registered an FIR against some unidentified thieves and began to probe the case.