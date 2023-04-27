Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break into locked house, decamp with jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into a locked house in broad daylight and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 8-10 lakh. A case was registered with Sendhwa police station.

Thieves broke into house of Prince Sharma, advocate, in Advantage Colony at 2 pm when Sharma, his wife and children were away. The theft came to light when Sharma noticed the main gate open.

Sharma conveyed the information to wife Neelam Sharma. She reached house and found precious gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh were missing while cash remained intact.

SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan said that on being informed, a police team reached the spot and conducted site inspection. CCTV installed near the house was being checked. Following instructions of senior officials, a police team along with dog squad and FSL team were investigating the incident.

TI Rajesh Yadav said that a case was registered with Sendhwa police station. Search is underway to nab thieves.

