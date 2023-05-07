Madhya Pradesh: Thief snatches bag from AC coach passenger, flees

Representative Image

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief snatched the purse of a female passenger travelling in an AC coach of Anuvrat Express and got off the train without any trouble at Shujalpur railway station on Friday night. The victim named Vinita who was travelling in AC coach of train no 22631 (that runs between Madurai Junction and Bikaner Junction) narrated the tale. The man who was sitting beside her lifted the bag and jumped off the train before she could react.

The purse included mobile, cash and valuable things. Upon hearing her screams, police deployed in the train and other passengers also rushed to the scene but failed to trace the culprit at the railway station. Railway police force received heavy backlash from commuters when they attempted to write victim’s complaint on torn paper.

Raising concerns about safety and security of railway commuters, commuters created ruckus at the platform. Due to which, the train was forced to halt on platform no 1 of Shujalpur railway station for about one hour (the stoppage of the train is only 2 minutes). In view of the situation, Railway Police Force (RPF) called Shujalpur police to the railway station. A joint team of Railway and city police force launched a search in nearby areas at 2 am in order to arrest the robber but remained clueless.