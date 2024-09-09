Madhya Pradesh: Thief Caught After Daring Escape In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic incident unfolded in Sardarpur when an accused, Jitendra, escaped from police custody while being brought from Jhabua district jail to Sardarpur court on a protection warrant. The accused managed to dodge the police for about one and a half hours before being caught by a team of police officers from the SDOP office.

According to reports, Jitendra, accused of theft and snatching, was being escorted by an ASI and two constables when he escaped by jerking off his handcuffs near the Panchmukhi intersection in Sardarpur. The police officers gave chase, but the accused managed to cross Mahi and escape to the Relia dam area.

The head constable's clothes were torn during the chase, highlighting the intensity of the pursuit. A massive search operation was launched by the Sardarpur police and the accused was finally caught by a team of police officers from the SDOP office, including head constables Badiya Vasunia, Sandeep Bilwal, Umesh Bamnia and Durgesh Patidar and constable Raju Tagaria.

The accused was found asleep in a field behind the Government School, surrounded by soybean crops. The accused was presented in court and the police breathed a sigh of relief after a tense one and a half hours. The incident highlights the need for increased security measures to prevent such escapes in the future.

The police have also launched an investigation into the incident to determine how the accused managed to escape and what measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The accused is also facing charges of robbery in the Sardarpur police station area and the police are working to build a strong case against him.