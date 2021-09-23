Madhya Pradesh: These symptoms indicate dengue; visit doctor immediately: Experts

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The area's well-known cardiologist Dr Suresh Ranka, and Dr Rahul Agarwal issued an advisory on dengue on Tuesday.

They said that is not a contagious disease and dengue is caused by the bite of a mosquito named Aedes Aegypti.

“Fever, red spots, rashes on the body, severe joint pain and bleeding are initial symptoms of dengue and on having these symptoms to visit a doctor immediately.” If the blood test shows a lack of platelets, then to go to the doctor immediately and get medical treatment, they added. With early treatment, dengue can be controlled in four or five days. If the dengue infection is severe, it may take nine to ten days to recover. Dengue infection and delay in treatment can also be fatal, they further added.

Dr Agarwal said that the Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeds in the water collected in open spaces around the houses so not to allow water to stagnate anywhere. People living on the banks of rivers and streams are more prone to dengue. Therefore, insecticides should be sprayed in sufficient quantities in public places and open places.

It is noteworthy that the government and private hospitals of the area are full of dengue patients and the number of dengue patients is increasing. Along with spraying insecticides in all areas, special attention is also being paid by the municipality to regular cleanliness.

