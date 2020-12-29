Madhya Pradesh: Thefts on rise in Alot as CCTV cameras worth lakhs of rupees become defunct

Alot (Ratlam district): Thefts have become commonplace here as CCTV cameras worth lakhs of rupees installed at the main square of the market are not working.

It has been almost a month and theft incidents have become rampant in the town. The main reason for police not being able to get hold of thieves is that the CCTV cameras installed at the main square of the town have become defunct.

CCTV cameras, which are called the third eye in terms of security, are not in a working condition. As a result, it has become hard for police to trace miscreants. The responsible authorities seem to be unperturbed and have turned a blind eye to the situation. Consequently, it has boosted morale of thieves.

A motorcycle was lifted from the bus stand near a liquor shop recently. The motorbike owner, a resident of Isampur village, lodged complaint at police station for which police search is on. On Sunday, a motorcyclist was stolen from the bus stand of Barkheda Kalan. The owner of motorcycle stopped to have a tea at a stall. When he returned, he found the vehicle missing. He too lodged a complaint at Barkheda police station.