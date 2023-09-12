Madhya Pradesh: Thefts At Five Places In One Night, Raise Fear Among Residents In Amzhera

FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Theft and burglary cases are on the rise in Rajpura village of Amzhera region. Burglars decamped with cash and valuables from at least five places in the village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Not only this, thieves physically assaulted elderly members of the family. Reports stated that the thieves broke into a house belonging to one Kailash Parmar threatening and physically assaulting family members. They decamped with ancestral 1 kg silver, gold ornaments and cash Rs 60,000. Later he informed the police about the theft.

Thieves also broke into the abandoned houses of Nandram Ramji Deora, Mukesh Chauhan, Ramsingh Champalal and Kamal Singar. The steel almirahs and lockers were broken and some valuable items were found missing.

Police have launched an investigation. Cops are sifting through CCTV footage installed in all areas to trace the culprits. The increase in theft cases has created a scare among the local people. The local people, shopkeepers and bike owners are frightened and feel insecure about their property.

Police maintained that patrolling in the affected areas has been intensified to check burglary incidents.

