 Madhya Pradesh: Thefts At Five Places In One Night, Raise Fear Among Residents In Amzhera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Thefts At Five Places In One Night, Raise Fear Among Residents In Amzhera

Madhya Pradesh: Thefts At Five Places In One Night, Raise Fear Among Residents In Amzhera

Thieves also broke into the abandoned houses of Nandram Ramji Deora, Mukesh Chauhan, Ramsingh Champalal and Kamal Singar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Theft and burglary cases are on the rise in Rajpura village of Amzhera region. Burglars decamped with cash and valuables from at least five places in the village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Not only this, thieves physically assaulted elderly members of the family. Reports stated that the thieves broke into a house belonging to one Kailash Parmar threatening and physically assaulting family members. They decamped with ancestral 1 kg silver, gold ornaments and cash Rs 60,000. Later he informed the police about the theft.

Thieves also broke into the abandoned houses of Nandram Ramji Deora, Mukesh Chauhan, Ramsingh Champalal and Kamal Singar. The steel almirahs and lockers were broken and some valuable items were found missing.

Police have launched an investigation. Cops are sifting through CCTV footage installed in all areas to trace the culprits. The increase in theft cases has created a scare among the local people. The local people, shopkeepers and bike owners are frightened and feel insecure about their property.

Police maintained that patrolling in the affected areas has been intensified to check burglary incidents.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA KP Singh Kakkaaju Faces Backlash Over Disrespectful Remarks About Women
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair To Promote Products Of SHGs In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair To Promote Products Of SHGs In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 'BJP Will Win More Than 200 Seats,' Says Pramod Sawant

Madhya Pradesh: 'BJP Will Win More Than 200 Seats,' Says Pramod Sawant

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Stealing Garlic Worth ₹95K In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Held For Stealing Garlic Worth ₹95K In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Worried About Sharp Decline In Chilli Prices

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Worried About Sharp Decline In Chilli Prices

Madhya Pradesh: Leaky Ceilings Pour Apathy In Petlawad Govt School

Madhya Pradesh: Leaky Ceilings Pour Apathy In Petlawad Govt School