Madhya Pradesh: Theft In Three Garment Shops In Badnawar

Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Three garment shops along the pond in Badnawar struck by thieves on Thursday night. The thieves stole warm clothes from the warehouse of Bhupendra Singh Jadaun, ready-made clothes worth Rs 50,000 and cash from Chamunda Vastralaya of Arjun Devasi and Rs 20,000 cash from shoe-store of Vishal Patidar.

Thieves also attempted to break locks of three other nearby shops but failed. The robbery came to light with the break of dawn when shop owners saw the aftermath of the thefts.

Promptly informed, TI Deepak Singh Chauhan and a team of police officers descended upon the scene and initiated an investigation. Surveillance footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity were scrutinized for clues.

