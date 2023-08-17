Madhya Pradesh: Theft Attempt At Khandwa's BOI Branch

Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant broke into Khandwa branch of Bank of India on Wednesday night. He managed to reach locker room but failed to break the security gate. The entire incident was caught in CCTV mounted at different places.

The incident was reported in bank building adjacent to district panchayat complex in Civil Lines under Kotwali police station.

The miscreant made a hole in bank building with a hammer. Kotwali police station in-charge Balramsingh Rathore said that FSL team took fingerprints from a couple of places.

Kotwali police had recently arrested four members of a gang planning a robbery recently.

