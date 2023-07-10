Madhya Pradesh: Theft At Mobile Shop In Ambua | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police on Monday arrested four persons, including a minor, for theft in a mobile shop in Ambua village on Thursday night, Jobat SDOP Neeraj Namdev said.

Police also recovered 17 mobile phones of different companies from them.

Addressing reporters, SDOP Namdev said that unidentified miscreants barged into the shop owned by Mukesh Khandelwal and took away 17 mobile phones.

A team constituted to crack the case, nabbed all the four accused involved in the crime. Total value of stolen mobile phones was around Rs 1,41,500. Police also recovered Rs 1,290 cash and two stolen motorcycles from them.